NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Up 8.4%

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) shares shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.29. 161,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 23,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $258.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NL Industries by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NL Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NL Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

