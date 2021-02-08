NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 7,536 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,058,000 after acquiring an additional 363,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,513,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD opened at $92.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

