NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

