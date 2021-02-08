NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $52,591,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $59,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after purchasing an additional 491,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $111.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

