NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,643 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $250.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

