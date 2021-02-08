NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 3,213 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,897,000 after buying an additional 108,887 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,121,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

