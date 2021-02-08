NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506,456 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.16% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 86,137 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $4,410,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WRI opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

