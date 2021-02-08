NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,986 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.