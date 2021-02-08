NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,977,593 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,551 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.