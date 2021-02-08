NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.42 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after buying an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 23.6% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 620,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of BG stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

