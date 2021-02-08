NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.85 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $47,491,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

