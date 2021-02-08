NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in State Street by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

