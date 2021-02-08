NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,715,427. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $114.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

