NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.74 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11,426.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,408 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $58.03 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

