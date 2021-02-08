NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.98 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,413 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in News by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $52,005,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in News by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in News by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NWSA stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

