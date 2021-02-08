NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

KL stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.