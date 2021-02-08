NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after buying an additional 386,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 789,833 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,183,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

