NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 127.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 11.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $257.53 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $261.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

