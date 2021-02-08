NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,833,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after buying an additional 453,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $15,247,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

