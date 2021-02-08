NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

