NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $4.42 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

TCOM opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

