NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $6.61 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. CWM LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

