NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,684 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vistra by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vistra by 71.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 815,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vistra by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

