NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 4,602 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $170.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.78. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

