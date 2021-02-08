NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 7,928 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Centene by 138.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

