NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.