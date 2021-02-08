NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

