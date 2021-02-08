NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $131.38 on Monday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

