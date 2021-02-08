NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,456 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $32.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

