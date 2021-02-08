Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

NBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.30 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,082 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

