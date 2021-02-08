Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.
NBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.
NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.30 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
