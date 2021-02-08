Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.
NBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.
NBLX stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.46.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
