Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

NBLX stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

