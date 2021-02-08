Node Runners (NDR) One Day Volume Tops $108,553.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Node Runners token can currently be purchased for $60.12 or 0.00128267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $108,553.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded up 74.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00180585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00062784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058409 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00191294 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com

Buying and Selling Node Runners

Node Runners can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

