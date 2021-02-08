NOIA Network 1-Day Volume Tops $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.67 or 0.05444391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

