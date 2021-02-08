Noku Market Capitalization Tops $7.00 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Noku has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $13,896.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.12 or 0.01180807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.14 or 0.05754572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Noku Profile

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

