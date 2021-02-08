Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.93

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 55625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
