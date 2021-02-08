Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. 48,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

