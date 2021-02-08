Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of NRDBY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 48,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,633. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.