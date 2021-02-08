Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.40. 48,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,633. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.93.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

