Northcoast Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.46. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock opened at $212.58 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 997.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

