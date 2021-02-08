Northcoast Research Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOG. UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 141.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

