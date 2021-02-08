Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.58. 1,927,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,342,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $530.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,216,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

