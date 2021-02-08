Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $374.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

