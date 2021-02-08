Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn Sells 968 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $300.76. 30,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,213. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

