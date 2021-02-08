nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

