NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.69. 1,200,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,319,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $877,422.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,114.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,569,000 after buying an additional 625,056 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 162.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 80.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

