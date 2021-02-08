Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $248.00 to $338.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Novavax traded as high as $329.99 and last traded at $319.93. Approximately 6,957,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,868,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

