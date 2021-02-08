Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.30

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

A number of analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 503.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $2,500,561.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $18,354,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $17,725,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

