Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.71-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.342-1.382 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Nuance Communications also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. 218,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

