Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.14-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.29 million.Nuance Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $49.00. 218,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,871. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.