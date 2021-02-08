Nucleus Vision Trading Up 38% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $787,754.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.60 or 0.01035538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.75 or 0.05483374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

